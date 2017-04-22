Thursday March 16th, 2017

Walk A Mile In Her Shoes 2017

April 22 @ 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM

On April 22, men from all walks of life will walk one mile in women’s high-heeled shoes through downtown Springfield to raise awareness about rape and sexual assault and to rally the community to take action to prevent sexual violence. 

Proceeds from sponsored walkers in the event will benefit Prairie Center Against Sexual Assault’s violence prevention efforts, and rape crisis services across 11 Central Illinois counties.

Registration: 9:30 am @ Prairie Center Against Sexual Assault
Walk Begins: 10:45 am
Rally at Illinois State Capitol: 11:15 am
After Party – Driftwood Cocktail & Eatery

April 22
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Register Now!
https://www.firstgiving.com/pcasa

Prairie Center Against Sexual Assault
Prairie Center Against Sexual Assault
3 West Old State Capitol Plaza, Springfield, IL 62701 United States
+ Google Map
