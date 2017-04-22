Walk A Mile In Her Shoes 2017

On April 22, men from all walks of life will walk one mile in women’s high-heeled shoes through downtown Springfield to raise awareness about rape and sexual assault and to rally the community to take action to prevent sexual violence.

Proceeds from sponsored walkers in the event will benefit Prairie Center Against Sexual Assault’s violence prevention efforts, and rape crisis services across 11 Central Illinois counties.

Registration: 9:30 am @ Prairie Center Against Sexual Assault

Walk Begins: 10:45 am

Rally at Illinois State Capitol: 11:15 am

After Party – Driftwood Cocktail & Eatery