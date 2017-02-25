Sunday February 12th, 2017

Summer Thunder Tour Reveal Party | Saturday, Feb 25

February 25 @ 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

| FREE

Get out to Hall’s Harley-Davidson on Saturday, February 25 from 1:00PM – 3:00PM to view the complete 2017 Summer Thunder Tour schedule of bike stops. You will also be able to purchase your official Summer Thunder Tour T-shirts, Koozies & Calendars before anybody else!

Enjoy food from the grill as well as ice cold beer and beverages!

At approximately 2:00PM, Hall’s Harley-Davidson will unveil the 2017 Summer Thunder Tour motorcycle. Hall’s Service Department will also be open for visitors to talk with technicians, watch demonstrations, schedule appointments and more!

#SummerThunderTour2017 #STT2017

Details

Date:
February 25
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Cost:
FREE
Event Categories:
, ,
Event Tags:
,

Venue

Hall’s Harley-Davidson
2301 N Dirksen Pkwy, Springfield, IL 62702 United States
+ Google Map
Phone:
(217) 528-8356

