Summer Thunder Tour Reveal Party | Saturday, Feb 25

Get out to Hall’s Harley-Davidson on Saturday, February 25 from 1:00PM – 3:00PM to view the complete 2017 Summer Thunder Tour schedule of bike stops. You will also be able to purchase your official Summer Thunder Tour T-shirts, Koozies & Calendars before anybody else!

Enjoy food from the grill as well as ice cold beer and beverages!

At approximately 2:00PM, Hall’s Harley-Davidson will unveil the 2017 Summer Thunder Tour motorcycle. Hall’s Service Department will also be open for visitors to talk with technicians, watch demonstrations, schedule appointments and more!

#SummerThunderTour2017 #STT2017