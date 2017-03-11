Search sponsored by
Tuesday February 21st, 2017
Kegs N Eggs Party | Sat, March 11 @ Floyd’s Thirst Parlor
March 11 @ 7:30 AM
-
10:00 PM
|
FREE
«
Bowl For Kids' Sake 2017 @ Kingpin Lanes | Mar. 10
Bring Me the Horizon @ The Pageant | Mon, March 27 @ The Pageant
»
Date:
March 11
Time:
7:30 AM - 10:00 PM
Cost:
FREE
Concerts
,
Live Broadcast
,
Station Events
Kegs N Eggs
Floyd’s Thirst Parlor
210 S 5th St
,
Springfield
,
IL
62701
United States
Phone:
(217) 522-2020
Website:
www.floydsthirstparlor.com/
