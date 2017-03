BRIDGE TO GRACE, WAYLAND, SHALLOWSIDE, & DEAD TILL DARK

LIVE @ CAPITAL CITY BAR & GRILL

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

ADVANCE TICKETS: $20.00

DAY OF SHOW: $25.00

**ALL AGES. UNDER 18 MUST HAVE PARENT OR GUARDIAN**

GET TICKETS ONLINE, CLICK HERE, OR AT CAPITAL CITY BAR & GRILL

DOORS: 7:00 PM

SHOW: 7:50 PM