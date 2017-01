The 8th Annual Guns N’ Hoses Charity Hockey Game is Saturday, February 11 at the Nelson Center in Springfield.

Gates open at 6:00PM with puck dropping at 7:00PM. Tickets are $5.00 with kids 10 and under are free! Guns N’ Hoses in-game features include Chuck-A-Puck, Silent Auction, 50/50 Raffle and much more!

Proceeds benefit Illinois Concerns of Police Survivors (IL-COPS).