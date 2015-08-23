Wake up and laugh with Styles & Kaytie, The 3rd String Morning Show, weekdays from 6-9 AM.

They’ll get you caught up with all the latest news from your favorite artist, stupid people doing stupid things, what’s up locally, and play music.

YES! THEY ACTUALLY PLAY MUSIC… A LOT OF IT every morning! It’s not about hearing themselves talk like some morning personalities, it’s about you and rocking your morning.

6:10 & 8:50: The Morning Trend with the all of the day’s big headlines

6:45 & 7:45: Sports Update

7:50: Music News

8:35: Weird News of the World