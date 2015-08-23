The 3rd String Morning Show

Wake up and laugh with Styles & Kaytie, The 3rd String Morning Show, weekdays from 6-9 AM. 

They’ll get you caught up with all the latest news from your favorite artist, stupid people doing stupid things, what’s up locally, and play music.

YES! THEY ACTUALLY PLAY MUSIC… A LOT OF IT every morning! It’s not about hearing themselves talk like some morning personalities, it’s about you and rocking your morning.

6:10 & 8:50: The Morning Trend with the all of the day’s big headlines

6:45 & 7:45: Sports Update

7:50: Music News

8:35: Weird News of the World

PODCASTS

STORIES & MORE!

  • SchaferZeroX

    Always the best thing in the morning to get me goin, teaches me a lot and keeps a smile on my face, see ya round!

  • SchaferZeroX

    Go Chad from Chatham!!!!!

  • Matthew Unglesbee

    I listen to you guys everyday in Quincy, IL