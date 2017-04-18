Rauner Family Moves Onto State Fairgrounds Property [PHOTO]

Governor Bruce Rauner and First Lady Diana Rauner are no longer Springfield residents technically.

As extensive repairs continue at the Executive Mansion, the governor, his wife, and family dog spent Tuesday morning moving into the Director’s House on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Photos of the move from downtown to the Fairgrounds – which lay outside of Springfield’s city limits – were shared by the governor’s verified Twitter account.

The Rauners will live on the State Fairgrounds for about a year while repairs are completed on the Governor’s Mansion.