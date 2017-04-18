Legislation Looks To End Police Involvement In Removing Overbooked Airline Passengers

Forcibly removing passengers from an overbooked flight by state or local government employees would become illegal under a bill introduced in the state legislature this week.

Representative Peter Breen introduced the Airline Passenger Protection Act on Monday in response an incident earlier this month at O’Hare Airport in which a passenger was dragged from his seat on a United Airlines flight.

The bill would also bar the State of Illinois from doing business with any airline that has policies allowing the bumping of paying passengers for employee travel on non-revenue tickets.

