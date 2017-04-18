Illinois Ranks In Top 5 Of ‘Lowest DUI Rates’ In The Country

It’s not something that has happened often lately but Illinois finds itself in the top five of a list of states this week, for a positive reason.

The website BackgroundChecks.org has published a study of DUI rates in the United States. Illinois ranked third behind New York and Massachusetts for the lowest rates of DUI, just ahead of New Jersey and Utah in the top five.

The states with the worst DUI problems according to the study are Wyoming, North and South Dakota, Montana, and South Carolina.

