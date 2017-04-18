IL Public Universities Face Credit Downgrades

As the budget stalemate drags on at the Statehouse, the financial impact continues to grow on the state’s public universities.

Rich Miller’s Capitol Fax blog reports the credit rating company Moody’s announced this week that all seven of its rated public universities in Illinois have been placed under review for credit downgrades.

A statement from Moody’s notes Northeastern Illinois University has already been downgraded two notches from Ba2 to B1 – and still faces a potential downgrade from that point – as a result of a lack of an approved state budget.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock