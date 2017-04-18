Blagojevich Lawyers: Ex-Governor Is ‘Entitled To A Third Trial’

Lawyers for imprisoned former Governor Rod Blagojevich say he’s “entitled to a third trial”.

A hearing Tuesday before the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals focused on Blagojevich’s good behavior behind bars and belief that the fourteen-year sentence was too long for the crimes for which he was convicted.

Blagojevich attorney Michael Nash told the court, “The man before the court in 2016 was different,” but prosecutors countered with Blagojevich having yet to admit the seriousness of his crimes. Blagojevich has a pardon request pending before President Donald Trump, in addition to a request for resentencing by the 7th Circuit.

