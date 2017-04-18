Attorney Challenges Election Of Highway Commissioner In Mason County

Two weeks post-election, an election controversy is brewing in Mason County, northwest of Springfield.

State’s Attorney Roger Thomson is challenging the election of Riley Oller, chosen by voters as a highway commissioner for Bath Township. Thomson says in a court filing that Oller shouldn’t be allowed to take office next month because he was convicted of a felony drug charge in 2010 and state law doesn’t allow a convicted felon to hold a township office.

Oller served six years in prison and is currently serving a supervised release.

A court hearing is scheduled for Friday.

