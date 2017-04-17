Ticket Package Gives State Fair Concertgoers Free Admission

State Fair concertgoers will have a new ticket option this year.

Fair officials have announced the ‘Score with More’ ticket package, which allows a customer to choose three or more Grandstand shows, plus receive free admission to the Fair on those dates. The ‘Score with More’ ticket package is available through July 31st and must be purchased by phone or at the Fairgrounds.

‘Side Stage Parties’ are also returning for this year’s Fair, for an additional $30.00 per ticket.

Photo Credit: Illinois State Fair / Official Website