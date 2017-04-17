Police Search For Walgreens Robbery Suspect [PHOTO]

Springfield police are investigating an early Sunday morning armed robbery at the Walgreens on South MacArthur.

Police say a black male entered the store around 2AM pointing a handgun at a cashier and demanding cash from the register. After getting the cash, the suspect fled on foot. The suspect is described as a black male, about 6’0, 180-190 pounds, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and a red mask over part of his face.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Springfield Police or Crime Stoppers.

Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department