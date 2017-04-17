Police Investigate Fairground Shooting

Police are investigating a weekend incident at the Illinois State Fairgrounds that sent several people to the hospital and damaged a building on the Fairgrounds.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office says the Illinois Building had been rented for a private party at which a fight broke out early Sunday morning, resulting in four victims being treated at the hospital for stab wounds and a bullet hole being found in a window of the Expo Building. Several vehicles were also hit by gunfire.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers or the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo Credit: Jim Leach / MWFB