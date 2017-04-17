Illinois State Fair Announces Remainder Of Lineup, On-Sale Ticket Prices + Dates

The lineup is almost complete for Grandstand shows at the 2017 Illinois State Fair.

Illinois State Fair representative Rebecca Clark made the announcement Monday morning with Bishop On Air.

The fair will open its 11-day run with a free concert by Foghat on Thursday, August 10. The remainder of the lineup is below:

Friday, August 11 – Chase Rice w/ Runaway June & Chris Cavanaugh

Saturday, August 12 – Pentatonix

Sunday, August 13 – Brad Paisley with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant & Lindsay Eli

Monday, August 14 – Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter No-one

Tuesday, August 15 – TBA

Wednesday, August 16 – Alabama w/ Neal McCoy

Thursday, August 17 – Jason Derulo

Friday, August 18 – Southern Uprising Tour featuring Montgomery Gentry, Charlie Daniels Band, Marshall Tucker Band, and The Outlaws.

Saturday, August 19 – Five Finger Death Punch w/ All That Remains and Nonpoint

Sunday, August 20 – John Mellencamp w/ Charlene Carter

For complete ticket prices and special ticket packages, visit the Illinois State Fair Official Website.