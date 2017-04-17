Davis: Feels Taxpayers’ Pain, Working To Change Tax Code [VIDEO]

If you’re complaining about the taxes you have to pay today, a local Congressman feels your pain.

Rodney Davis is working with fellow Republicans in Congress to pass President Trump’s promised change in the tax code. Davis notes that middle-class families would see their tax rate drop from seven to three percent.

However, critics of the plan note that the wealthy and corporations would see an even steeper tax savings, potentially adding trillions to the federal deficit.

Video Courtesy: Facebook / Greg Bishop