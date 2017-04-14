UIS Faculty Union Authorizes a Possible Strike

Faculty at the University of Illinois Springfield have given their union authorization to call a strike… raising the possibility of a walkout just before the end of the semester.

The union… UIS United Faculty … has been negotiating with the university for nearly 20 months.

Outstanding issues include pay… as well as what the union sees as increasing pressure on faculty to spend time conducting research and getting it published, rather than spending that time in the classroom.

Another bargaining session is set for Monday… but union officials say if there’s no significant progress, a strike could be the next step.