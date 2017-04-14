Rauner Plans to Veto Bill Allowing State Dollars to Pay for State Employee and Medicaid Abortions

If it gets to his desk, Governor Bruce Rauner says he will veto a bill that would allow state tax dollars to be used to pay for abortions for state employees and Medicaid recipients.

The sponsor of that pending legislation says it’s necessary to protect the rights of Illinois women if the federal government rolls back abortion access.

But a Rauner spokesperson says that while the governor supports women’s reproductive rights, he is sensitive to concerns over the use of tax dollars for abortion services.