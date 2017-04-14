More Details on Ayers Drowning Death Released

Police reports indicate the Rochester man who died after going missing in Lake Springfield may have gone airborne on the water and struck the underside of a railroad trestle on his Jet Ski.

An inspection of Joseph Ayers’ watercraft found metal particles on the steering unit… and that there were signs the trestle had been struck and rust scraped off the rivets, consistent with being scraped by the watercraft.

Police say the Jet Ski could have cleared the trestle if there were no wake… but any kind of waves could have brought the craft into contact with the underside of the bridge.

Ayers died of drowning caused by blunt force trauma to the head and neck.