Attorneys for Illinois Veteran in Prison Asking for a Pardon

Attorneys for an Illinois veteran who is facing deportation are asking the Illinois Prisoner Review Board to recommend a pardon for the man.

38-year-old Miguel Perez has a green card and served two tours in Afghanistan… but later was convicted on drug charges involving more than four pounds of cocaine.

Unless Governor Bruce Rauner intervenes, Perez could be sent back to Mexico, where he lived before coming to the U.S. at the age of 11.

Supporters say Perez suffers from PTSD, which led to his involvement with drugs, and call him an American hero who should not be deported.