WATCH: ‘Mommy Dead & Dearest’ Documentary Coming To HBO [VIDEO]

If you’re a fan strange true crime stories, you will want to check out the documentary Mommy Dead & Dearest – which will premiere on HBO on May 15.

Mommy Dead & Dearest tells the story of Dee Dee Blanchard and her wheelchair-bound daughter, Gypsy Rose, who lived in Springfield, MO. Dee Dee was found dead on June 9, 2015 after a message was posted on her Facebook stating “That B**** Is Dead” – with Gypsy reported missing.

It was later discovered that the family kept a lot of things secret… mostly the fact that Gypsy had not suffered from leukemia or muscular dystrophy and had been abused since early childhood.

The story is absolutely crazy fascinating and I cannot wait until May 15!

Source: Entertainment Weekly