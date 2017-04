The UK duo are back to follow up their breakout debut with “How Did We Get So Dark” and the first single “Lights Out.”

The album will be released worldwide on June 16 via Digital, CD and vinyl formats. Also available are a super deluxe vinyl set and a cassette. Pre-orders are now open from https://r-oy.al/blood/_website, and all fans who pre-order the album will receive an instant download of ‘Lights Out’.

Check out the video for ‘Lights Out’ above and be sure to request it on QLZ.