Governor Bruce Rauner appears to be shutting the door on any type of minimum wage increase.

Lawmakers have considered gradually raising the wage over the next few years.

But at a Springfield event in which Rauner called for sharp reductions in regulations directed at businesses, the governor blasted attempts to force companies to pay workers more.

Rauner said, quote, “No… that’s not gonna happen,” and said companies would just leave the state if higher wages were mandated.