Suspect in Tuesday Morning Bank Robbery in Custody

A suspect is in custody… and has reportedly confessed… to Tuesday’s holdup at a Springfield bank.

Springfield police say their investigation led them to 18-year-old Karla Hernandez, who was picked up in a home on East Washington Wednesday morning.

Detectives questioned Hernandez and say she admitted being the woman who held up the United Community Bank branch on Stevenson Drive Tuesday morning.

Police say they recovered most of the money, along with the clothing that they say Hernandez wore during the robbery.

She is being held in the Sangamon County Jail on a charge of aggravated robbery.