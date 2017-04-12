Legalization of Marijuana Getting Closer in Illinois

It’s just a matter of time. That’s what supporters say about the prospects of passing a law to legalize… and tax… marijuana for recreational use in Illinois.

The legislative sponsors and various advocates say it’s clear that prohibition of the drug is not working… as hundreds of thousands of people in Illinois are using pot, but are getting it on the streets, unregulated and untaxed.

The lawmakers who support legalization say the public is in favor of the idea and believe it will eventually be adopted, but say other supporters need to come forward and be heard.