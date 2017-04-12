DSI Gives New Name to Downtown Festival

Downtown Springfield, Inc.’s summer festival has a new theme… inspired by an old novel. After last year’s Downtown Bacon Throwdown, DSI is returning to its “Taste of Springfield” format. But this year, the event on July 14th and 15th will be called the “Amaranth Apple Festival.”

That’s taken from a 1920 novel by poet Vachel Lindsay, set in a utopian Springfield of 2018, in which everyone who eats of the mystical fruit is filled with love for the eternal beauty of Springfield.

The headline musical act will be Matthew Sweet… a critically-acclaimed singer best known for his 1991 album “Girlfriend.”