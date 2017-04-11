Rauner Begins Reelection Tour Around Illinois

As multiple Democrats line up to try to defeat him next Fall, Governor Bruce Rauner has launched the first official campaign tour of his reelection effort.

Rauner began a two-day multi-stop trip around Illinois on Tuesday morning in Chicago. Stating that “duct tape ideas won’t work anymore”, the trip’s itinerary says Rauner will focus on the need for a balanced budget, political reforms, and job growth at the ten stops.

The trip comes as the governor’s approval ratings have plummeted during the budget stalemate.

Photo Credit: Bruce Rauner / Official Website