A crowd of around 50 demonstrators greeted Governor Bruce Rauner outside the Springfield restaurant where he made a stop on a two-day political tour of the state.

Most of the protestors appeared to be union members who want Rauner to return to the bargaining table with AFSCME.

During his talk to supporters, Rauner said AFSCME’s resistance to his contract terms is costing taxpayers millions of dollars a day.