Police Looking For Stevenson Bank Robbery Suspect [PHOTO]

Springfield police are investigating Tuesday morning bank robbery on Stevenson Drive.

Authorities say a single female entered the UCB Bank at 700 E. Stevenson just after 8:30 AM and gave a note to a teller demanding money. No weapon was displayed and the suspect got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a petite white female, about 5’0 – 5’2, and was wearing a purple robe-like top and a maroon scarf.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Springfield police or Crimestoppers.

