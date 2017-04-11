Pepsi Cleans Up ‘Strange’ Mountain Dew Spill

Almost 7,200 gallons of concentrated Mountain Dew syrup caused a ‘huge foaming event’ and generated environmental concerns following a rupture of a holding tank at a Livingston, Michigan PepsiCo plant last month.

USA Today reports that the spill happened on March 10 when a tank ruptured, sending the liquid into the plant’s internal sewer system. And while PepsiCo and city officials contained most of the spill, Carla Davidson – Senior Environmental Quality Analyst for the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality said more could have been done.

“They could have chosen to isolate. They have an equalization basin; they knew there was a spill and they could have tried to isolate it, then have that wastewater hauled away to protect the integrity of their pretreatment system.”

Davidson also stated that plant management also tried to treat the problem internally before calling for outside help on March 12, after the system became overworked – causing almost 56,000 gallons of sugary sewage water to create ‘a huge foaming event’.

Pepsi, city officials and the Michigan DEQ are still investigating the incident and looking at if protocols need to be modified.

Source: USAToday | Photo: PepsiCo / Official Website