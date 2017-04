A Montgomery County family is still searching for answers, almost twenty years after a man was found dead in the village of Donnelson.

The body of 20-year-old Jeremy Cheppelear was found after he was last seen at a late-night party on April 25th, 1998.

State Police say Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the murder of a man described by his family as kind, funny, and having no enemies. You may leave a tip by calling 800-352-0136.

Photo Credit: Crimestoppers