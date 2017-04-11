Honor Flight Returns Tuesday Night

It’ll be a “Welcome Home” that many of them didn’t get, years ago.

About eighty Central Illinois veterans will return to Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport tonight after spending the day in Washington, D.C., seeing the war memorials in their honor. The Land of Lincoln Honor Flight’s first flight of the year is scheduled to land in Springfield at 9:30 tonight. The non-profit organization is scheduled for five trips to D.C. this year, including today’s flight, at no cost to veterans of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.

The public is invited to the airport to greet the flight. You can learn more about Honor Flight at LandOfLincolnHonorFlight.org.

Photo Credit: Aaron Tyler / MWFB