Bill & Ted Are Back.. Sort Of

BOOM! Studios announced today that everyone’s favorite time-traveling duo are back in Bill & Ted Save the Universe, a new series launching in June.

“Strange things are afoot in the cosmos, and the Wyld Stallyns are pulled into an intergalactic conflict between a group of fans looking to spread the word of their music and a rigid alien law-enforcement officer who thinks their music does more harm than good.”

Keanu Reeves always mentioned, when talking about a possible Bill & Ted’s 3, that his ideal story involved a song that brought peace to the cosmos. Could this be an introduction to the idea before Hollywood possibly steals it?