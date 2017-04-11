At Non-Campaign ”Political” Event, Rauner Says Democrats Block Him At Every Turn

Governor Bruce Rauner says he’s got an impressive track record… in the areas he can control. But during a stop in Springfield Tuesday, the governor told supporters that there’s much he can’t control… because he is constantly being blocked by the Democratic majority in the legislature.

Rauner says lawmakers have prevented him from doing the things that he says would jumpstart the state’s economy and put Illinois back on track.

The governor says the two-day swing is not the start of his re-election campaign, but is a political event aimed at shaping the message about the need to implement the changes he wants.