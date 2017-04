April is National Autism Month across the country and Sesame Street has introduced kids to the very first muppet who has autism.

Meet Julia – and in the 10-minute clip released by HBO, fellow Sesame Street characters (Elmo, Big Bird, Abby) are introduced to the autistic 4-year-old muppet – who acts differently than the other muppets.

Sesame Street currently airs on HBO after almost 50 years on television.

Source: YouTube