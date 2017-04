Illinois state troopers will get expanded training on how to spot and investigate hate crimes, under a new initiative announced by Governor Bruce Rauner.

The Anti-Defamation League… which combats acts of anti-Semitism… will work with state police to develop the curriculum.

Rauner and officials with the ADL say such hate crimes have an impact far beyond the specific incident itself…and say it’s important for law enforcement to be thorough and sensitive in handling those cases.