Kumler to Reopen Tuesday After Weekend Vandalism

Kumler Outreach Ministries plans to reopen its food pantry Tuesday, even as cleanup continues following extensive vandalism there over the weekend.

Director Sharon Brown says the organization is salvaging what it can… and the Central Illinois Food Bank is helping to replace the food that was lost.

Two female juveniles are in custody in connection with the vandalism.

If you’d like to help Kumler rebound from the crime, you can mail a donation to the pantry on North Grand Avenue East or donate online at kumlerministries.net.