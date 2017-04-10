John Oliver Shows Photo of Deceased Illinois Politician

If you’re in Illinois politics, people may be making fun of you long after you pass away. It happened Sunday night on John Oliver’s HBO show, as the comedian was taking a look at gerrymandered legislative districts.

He ran an old clip of state Senator Vince Demuzio talking about drawing fair maps… and then Oliver compared the look on Demuzio’s face to someone urinating in a pool, complete with an altered picture showing a shirtless Demuzio in the water.

Demuzio died in 2004 and his widow Deanna… who is now the mayor of Carlinville… says she doesn’t see the humor in the bit.