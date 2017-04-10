House Democrat Scott Drury Considering Run for Governor

A Democratic lawmaker who has openly clashed with House Speaker Mike Madigan is now considering a run for governor.

Scott Drury is a former federal prosecutor from the Chicago area. He’s also the only House Democrat who did not vote to give Madigan another term as Speaker back in January.

Drury says voters are fed up with both Madigan and Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and says his exploratory committee will look at whether Illinoisans really want to change the status quo.

Photo Credit: Facebook / Scott Drury