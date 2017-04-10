Disability Rights Groups Take State to Court

Disability rights groups are asking the courts to force Illinois to put more money toward care for people with developmental disabilities.

Illinois is under a 2011 consent decree which requires the state to do what it can to move people from institutional settings to smaller community-based programs.

But the new court filing says the state’s budget crisis has limited reimbursements to those local providers, affecting the quality of care.

The state says it is complying with the terms of the consent decree.