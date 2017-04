A Cook County judge who presided over several high-profile criminal trials has been shot to death in front of his own home.

66-year-old Raymond Myles was shot multiple times… and a woman in her 50s was also shot and seriously wounded.

Authorities say the woman confronted someone with a gun outside the home before 5am Monday and was shot.

Myles was fatally wounded when he tried to intervene. Authorities are describing the incident as a “potential robbery.”