Police Suspect Teens In Vandalism of Kumler Outreach Ministries

Springfield Police believe teens are responsible for breaking into Kumler Outreach Ministries, causing extensive property damage to the offices and food pantry.

The police were called to the Kumler Outreach Ministries – located at 303 North Grand Avenue East – around 6:00 am Sunday morning.

Sharon Brown, Director of Kumler told the State Journal-Register, that the vandals smashed pasta jars on the floor, covered chairs & cushions with syrup as well as damaging a bible and writing obscenities on the walls. Damage was also reported in the sanctuary and offices.

Brown added that the vandals didn’t appear to take anything from the church. She also said the incident didn’t appear to be racially or religiously motivated.

If you have any information on this crime, you can call Springfield Police or Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.

Donations can also be made to Kumler Outreach Ministries at their location on North Grand or by calling 523-2269.

Source: State Journal-Register | Photo Credit: Kumler Outreach Ministries / Facebook