Pritzker Faces Tough Questions in Run for Governor

If you’re unhappy with the current billionaire who’s running Illinois, why would you want to replace him with another billionaire?

That’s the question that many of J.B. Pritzker’s Democratic primary opponents are asking about the wealthy venture capitalist, who has now thrown his hat in the ring to challenge Republican Governor Bruce Rauner next year.

Pritzker says unlike Rauner, he would bring progressive values to state government.

On the WMAY News Feed, Pritzker said that Rauner promised to “shake up Springfield,” but instead is tearing the state down.