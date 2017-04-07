McCann and Manar Join Forces to Save the Jobs of Prison Nurses

Two local lawmakers are urging Governor Bruce Rauner to rethink his views on privatizing the jobs of prison nurses.

Republican Senator Sam McCann and Democratic Senator Andy Manar are co-sponsors of a bill to block the layoffs of 124 nurses, who would be replaced with staff from a controversial private firm.

Both lawmakers question Rauner’s claim that the move would save taxpayer money… and say it could open the state up to greater liability if inmates receive inadequate care.

That bill cleared both houses and is now on the governor’s desk.