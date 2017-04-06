Republicans and Democrats Argue Over Possible Stop Gap Measure

Republican lawmakers say it’s unfair to funnel millions of dollars to struggling social service agencies, colleges and universities under a proposed Democratic stopgap measure.

The GOP says all that would do is leave those institutions in limbo, with still no stable funding source and no way to make long-range plans.

Republicans say instead of emergency funding measures, Democrats should work with the GOP on a full budget that would include hard spending caps, a property tax freeze, and parts of Governor Bruce Rauner’s Turnaround Agenda… like term limits.