Questions Arise Over State Lease of Former Barney’s Furniture Building

New details are emerging about that controversial state lease of a former Springfield retail store… at more than three times what it would have cost to buy the building outright.

WCIA-TV reports that the former Barney’s Furniture building is owned by a company with ties to a firm once run by Springfield powerbroker Bill Cellini.

Members of the Cellini family are reportedly still involved in that firm.

The TV station also reports that the lease was approved by a state panel overseen by an appointee of Governor Bruce Rauner… with no discussion.