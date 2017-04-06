10 Year Batteries Maybe Mandated for Smoke Detectors

The smoke detector in your house may someday be required to have a battery that would last ten years or longer.

Alarmed by an increase in fire fatalities in recent years, a safety coalition is calling for an update to the state law that mandates the detectors in all residential dwellings.

If approved, the changeover to the ten-year battery would be phased in, and would not fully take effect until the year 2023.

The Springfield Fire Department and the local American Red Cross chapter support the idea.