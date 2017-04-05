McCann May Take on Rauner in GOP Primary

NewsTalk 94.7 & 970 WMAY | April 5, 2017 |

A long-simmering political battle could erupt into all-out war next year. Politico reports that Republican state Senator Sam McCann has been approached about a possible GOP primary challenge against Governor Bruce Rauner next year.

McCann told WMAY earlier this week that he would consider supporting a primary challenger against the governor… but didn’t indicate that he himself might be that challenger.

He tells Politico that he won’t discuss the idea until after the legislative session concludes.

