Report: Jet Skier’s Death Caused By Striking Fixed Object In Lake Springfield

The Rochester man who died after taking a jet ski onto Lake Springfield in the dark apparently struck a fixed object in the water. The State Journal-Register reports that’s the conclusion of the state Department of Natural Resources, which is investigating the death of Joseph Ayers.

But the department isn’t saying exactly what Ayers struck… and is not releasing the name of the man who was with him and later reported him missing.

The body of Ayers was recovered this week, eight days after he went missing.

The coroner’s office says his death was a drowning, caused by blunt force trauma to the head and neck.